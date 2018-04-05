BlackRock to offer guns-free funds

BlackRock (BLK +1.2% ) says it will offer investors new funds that don't hold companies that sell firearms.

The investment management firm says it responded to customer interest and not political pressure in making the decision.

The range of companies that the new funds won't invest in includes Walmart (WMT +1.2% ), Kroger (KR -0.1% ), Sturm Ruger (RGR +0.5% ), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC +0.7% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -0.7% ).

BlackRock is the largest institutional shareholder of both Sturm Ruger and American Outdoor Brands.