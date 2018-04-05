MakeMyTrip & Flipkart announce strategic partnership

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT +3.6% ) & Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace have today announced a strategic partnership.

MakeMyTrip’s multiple brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus, will leverage the large customer base of Flipkart’s platform to drive online bookings in travel services.

The new partnership will start with a roll-out of domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by Hotels, Bus and Holidays bookings.

Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited said: “Flipkart is one of the most exciting companies of our times and we are delighted to partner with them to catalyse the massive online travel opportunity in India. This partnership will help us reach out to an even wider consumer base and further open up the online travel market in a significant way.”

Press Release