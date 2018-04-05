Former employees put Wells Fargo in a tough spot - Bloomberg

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) problems keep surfacing with ex-employees now raising concerns regarding sales practices at the bank’s wealth-management division.

Clients were led to invest into products that were not always most suitable for them, but were very profitable for employees and maximized revenue for the bank, according to sources and documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

Current and ex-workers say financial consultants were given ambitious quotas and could earn extra pay by steering clients into loans and accounts with recurring fees. The compensation structure was very similar to one at the retail bank which led employees there to create roughly 3.5M bogus accounts.

Wells Fargo disclosed federal inquiries in an earlier filing and said its board was reviewing the wealth management business at the government’s request.

