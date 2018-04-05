Mechel down 4% on FY results

Mechel PAO (MTL -4.4% ) reported FY17 revenue growth of 8% Y/Y to 299.1B rubles due to favorable market conditions.

Segment revenues: Mining +12% Y/Y to 100.12B rubles, steel +7% Y/Y to 172.76B rubles, power +6% Y/Y 26.22B rubles.

FY margins: Gross - declined by 60 bps to 46.4%; Operating - improved by 365 bps to 19.1%; and EBITDA - improved by 314 bps to 27.12%.

CEO Oleg Korzhov, commented, "The Group’s capital investment in 2017 totaled 11 billion rubles, including leasing, which is 25% more than the previous year. Our plans for 2018 include a further increase in capital investment”.

