Rally gathers steam - S&P 500 up another 1%, Europe ahead more than 2%

With another 1% advance this morning, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now up 3.3% from the lows of about 24 hours ago. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is also ahead 1% on the session, and up nearly 4% from yesterday's worst level. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is up 1.4% today.

Europe's Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) has a gain of 2.35% late in the session, led by Germany's (NYSEARCA:EWG) 3% advance .

Rates are higher across the board, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up 2.1 basis points to 2.83% (after falling to as low as 2.75% yesterday). The German 10-year Bund yield is up 2.3 basis points to 0.526%.