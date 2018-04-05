China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen helping Bombardier

China’s plan to impose tariffs on some U.S.-made planes will hurt demand for General Dynamics' (GD +1.1% ) Gulfstream and Boeing (BA +2.8% ) business jets but benefit Canada’s Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF), jet brokers and analysts tell Reuters.

Gulfstreams are the top-selling business jet brand in China, where they compete against Bombardier’s Global series and the smaller Falcon models of France’s Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF).

“Adding 25% to the cost of [Gulfstream's] G650ER is very good news for [Bombardier's] Global 7000, just as it enters production,” says aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia.

China's business jet fleet comprises 102 jets made by Gulfstream, 80 by Bombardier, 37 by Dassault, 15 by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and 10 by Boeing; Bombardier expects China to be the fastest-growing major market over the next 20 years, with the fleet size more than doubling.