Eurozone February retail sales subdued as non-food purchases cut

Eurozone sales increased at a slower rate of 0.1% M/M, 1.8% Y/Y compared to 0.5% M/M, 2.1.% Y/Y in February as shoppers cut back on non-food purchases indicating a slowdown of business in the start of the year.

Food, drink and tobacco sales grew after a month-on-month contraction and year-on-year stagnation in January.

Sales of pharmaceutical and medical goods and of automotive fuel rose during February after declines in January, but other non-food products either rose by less than in January or fell.

Source: Investing.com

EWP, HEWP