Japan households' inflation expectations slide: BOJ survey

Japanese households expecting inflation to slide fell to 73.9% in March from 75.6% in December, underscoring the difficulty of eradicating the country's sticky deflationary mindset.

Among the surveyed households, 81.0 percent said they expect inflation to pick up five years from now, down from 81.9 percent in December.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP