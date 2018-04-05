Uber suspends operations in Greece due to new regulations

Uber (Private:UBER) suspends its licensed service in Greece due to new stricter regulations.

Uber operates UberX, which uses licensed drivers, and UberTAXI, which uses taxi drivers, in Athens.

UberX will be suspended until the company can “find an appropriate solution” to the regulations, which require every trip to start at end in the fleet’s designated headquarters or parking lot, which Uber doesn’t do.

UberX launched in the region in 2015 and over 450K people have booked a ride through the app.

