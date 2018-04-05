Iamgold CEO sees gold price rising as world fails to replace production

Gold bullion prices likely will rise because of a lack of exploration and a failure to replace the reserves that have been mined, Iamgold (IAG +0.8% ) Stephen Letwin tells Bloomberg.

IAG wants to increase gold production to 1.35M oz. in four years from 875K oz. currently, through more exploration near existing mines and by ramping up its Westwood operation in Canada, Letwin says, adding that all-in sustaining costs should to drop to ~$800/oz. from $1K.

The CEO says IAG spends ~$45M/year on exploration and is not looking into acquisitions unless they are very compelling; he says the company has other development and exploration projects that may come on stream from 2021.

