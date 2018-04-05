Corus Entertainment +20% as cost cuts drive bigger profit

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is up 20.3% after posting Q2 earnings that easily beat profit expectations thanks in part to cost cuts.

Revenues were near flat at C$369.5M, but consolidated segment profit was up 10% as the company was able to trim direct sales costs, G&A, depreciation/amortization expenses and interest expense.

Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to C$40M from C$.24.9M.

Free cash flow dipped to C$82.1M from a year-ago $C$96M.

Revenue by segment: Television, C$336.2M (flat); Radio, C$33.2M (up 2.9%).

Segment profit: Television, C$103.6M (up 2.2%); Radio, C$6.9M (up 8.5%); Corporate, C$2.23M (vs. year-ago loss of C$5.06M).

