World food prices rise 1.1 percent in March: U.N. FAO

World food prices rose 1.1% M/M, 0.7% Y/Y to 172.8 in March driven by increases in grains and dairy costs, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

"Declines in price quotations for sugar and most vegetable oils were more than offset by increases for maize, wheat and most dairy products," FAO said in a statement.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's said global cereals output in 2017 was 2.646 billion tons, up 33 million tons from 2016, but it expected maize and wheat production to decline in 2018 based on early forecasts.

Source: Investing.com