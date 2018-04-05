Australia probes Facebook; Zuckerberg to appear at joint Senate hearing

Australia is now beginning an investigation into whether Facebook (FB +2.2% ) broke its privacy laws after the company acknowledged that data from 300,000 Australian users may have been used without authorization.

The country's privacy commissioner, Angelene Falk, will ""confer with regulatory authorities internationally" on the matter.

Meanwhile, adding to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's calendar is an appearance before a joint Senate hearing between that body's Commerce and Judiciary committees Tuesday. The two key panels will host “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data” at 2:15 p.m. ET that day.

Zuckerberg is already set to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday.