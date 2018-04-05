Takeda chief bullish on rationale for Shire deal

In a briefing for analysts, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPYY -1.1% ) CEO Christophe Weber discussed the strategic rationale for acquiring Shire plc (SHPG +1.8% ) saying the rare disease-focused company would accelerate Takeda's transformation. He also said the potential size of the transaction, expected to be $52B or more, "would not be an obstacle."

According to certain analysts, Mr. Weber stated that Takeda's current dividend would be maintained as well as its investment grade rating, but there was room for an increase in debt.

Shire shareholders have been disappointed with the strategy of chief Flemming Ornskov and the significant leverage from the $32B Baxalta deal. According to one investor, an attractive bid from Takeda would be a "thank God" event.

