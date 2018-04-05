TechCrunch: Mac Pro coming in 2019

TechCrunch reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release a new Mac Pro in 2019.

Apple previously only said Mac Pro wasn’t a 2017 release, which left a 2018 release as a possibility.

But Tom Boger, Mac Hardware Product Marketing head, says the launch isn’t “something for this year” and says the announcement was made for transparency and for those who were debating on the iMac Pro if the Mac Pro was coming soon.

TechCrunch also revealed a new division at Apple called the Pro Workflow Team, which works on professional grade hardware like the iMac Pro and Mac Pro.