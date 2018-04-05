ICO volumes slowed less than expected in March

The total amount of funds raised through ICOs was $1.2B in March, according to Token Report. That's down 24% from February, but ICOs still raised a staggering $4B in Q1.

Not included in the March numbers are two of the biggest ICO's - those for popular messaging app Telegram and a seemingly blank check token called EOS by block.one have raised a combined $3.2B so far.

Still regulatory scrutiny is taking a toll, with SEC probing highly speculative deals.

