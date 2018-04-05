Europe has best session in almost two years

The rally begun yesterday morning in the U.S. continues to spread across the globe, with the Stoxx 600 today up 2.4% , it's best one-day advance since June 2016.

All 19 Stoxx 600 sectors were in the green, led by tech, which rose 3.2% . Germany was the best-performing country, gaining 2.9% . The U.K., France, Spain, and Italy all rose just less than 2.5% .

