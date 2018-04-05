Nvidia -2.6% as Citron presses short, sees sub-$200 price

Nvidia (NVDA -2.6% ) has just tagged a session low of $221.33 on a new tweet from Citron Research that says the firm is pressing its short call.

"Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon," the firm says. "Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action. Short Int 1/2 of a yr ago."

Nvidia hasn't closed below $200 since the first trading day of the year, when it finished at $199.35.