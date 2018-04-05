Report: Disney considers dropping Comcast ad tech for Google's

Disney (DIS +0.6% ) is considering dropping the video ad tech it uses now, from Comcast (CMCSA +0.5% ), and might go with Google (GOOG -0.1% , GOOGL -0.2% ) in the ensuing scrum, Business Insider says.

The content giant is seeking pitches to replace Comcast's FreeWheel, sources told BI, and Google has been looking for heavier inroads into TV advertising after a recent win with CBS All Access.

FreeWheel has the major benefit of incumbency since a change is hard to pull off, and Google is already seen as perhaps too dominant in digital ads; on the other hand, TV networks have been leery about rival Comcast having so much access to viewership data.

And Disney's BAMTech doesn't look to be an option, with its strength lying in Web video delivery.