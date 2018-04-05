Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai, India

Sanmina (SANM +0.8% ) has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.

Sanmina becomes the first tier 1 EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) company to achieve FDA registration in India.

"Sanmina has been at the forefront of product design and manufacturing in India, establishing a proven track record across many industries in one of the fastest growing economies in the world," said Michael Landy, EVP and COO of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (NYSE:EMS), Asia and Europe at Sanmina. "The new FDA registration reflects our continued commitment to provide the most comprehensive range of services to OEM customers around the world."