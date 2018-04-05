More from Ollie's Q4

Ollie's Bargain (OLLI -1.8% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 25.9% Y/Y to $356.7M. Gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 39.4% while operating margin increased 100 basis points to 15.3%.

Q4 comparable store sales of +4.4% & FY +3.3% .

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 & FY was $59.2M (+31% Y/Y) & $155.4M (28.2% Y/Y).

Cash balance declined to $39.2M (-60.3% Y/Y) & Capex was $19.3M (+18.4 Y/Y).

The company plans to re-invest 20% of their savings from Tax Act into the business with remaining 80% going to shareholders.

Transcript

Previously: Weak guidance sends Ollie's lower (Apr. 05 2018)

Previously: Ollie's Bargain Outlet beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Apr. 04 2018)