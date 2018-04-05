Recode: Domo IPO coming soon?

Recode reports that Domo (Private:DOMO) is pursuing a confidential filing with the SEC to go public.

It’s unclear if the company has filed yet, but there was an “organizational meeting” that indicates an IPO in the near future.

Domo IPO talk stretches back to 2015 but the company has now taken an important step in the process.

Domo had a $2B valuation in 2015. The company has raised $698.7M in funding from investors including BlackRock, Benchmark, and TPG.

Competitors: Tableau Software (DATA +0.8% ) and Looker ($177.5M in total funding, Goldman Sachs and CapitalG among backers.)

Previously: Cloud analytics software firm Domo reportedly plans IPO (April 12, 2016)