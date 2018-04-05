Reuters: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week

Saudi Aramco and France's Total (TOT +1.6% ) plan to sign an agreement next week for the expansion of their joint venture refinery in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports.

The agreement would include an extension of the petrochemical complex at the Saudi Arabia Total Refining and Petrochemical refinery in Jubail and could include adding a cracker unit, according to the report.

The two companies already have been operating the 400K bbl/day SATORP refinery integrated with petrochemical production and have considered expanding petrochemicals production for several years.

Saudi Aramco owns 62.5% of SATORP and TOT holds a 37.5% stake.