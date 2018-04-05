Facebook's Sandberg: 'A few' advertisers pausing spending

While Facebook's (FB +2.1% ) Mark Zuckerberg restored confidence yesterday in a call where he said the company saw no "meaningful impact" to advertisers from the company's data-privacy scandal, COO Sheryl Sandberg says "a few" advertisers have paused spending.

“We’ve seen a few advertisers pause with us and they’re asking the same questions that other people are asking,” Sandberg says. “They want to make sure they can use data and use it safely.”

Zuckerberg heads to Congress next week to testify ahead of earnings later this month, in what are shaping up to be the next two key catalysts for the stock.