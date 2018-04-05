National American University slides 7% post Q3 results

National American University (NAUH -7.3% ) reports Q3 total revenue of $18.2M (-14.6% Y/Y) of which academic tuition revenue was $16.9M & auxiliary revenue was $1M.

Operating margin was -19.7% & Adjusted LBITDA, which excludes loss on disposition of property was -$1.4M (+55.6% Y/Y).

Student enrollment & credit hours during the winter term was 5,981 students (-18.2% Y/Y) & 57,434 credit hours (-8.3% Y/Y) respectively.

Cash & equivalents declined 71.3% Y/Y to $4.6M due to lease terminations, operating loss & dividends.

