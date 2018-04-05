Halcon Resources +8% after passing on option for Monument Draw East

Halcón Resources (HK +8% ) surges following news it elected not to exercise its option to purchase 7,680 net acres on the eastern side of its existing Monument Draw area, while closing its $200M purchase of the West Quito Draw.

HK says it now owns ~59.1K net acres in the Delaware Basin comprised of 21.8K net acres in Monument Draw, 10.5K net acres in West Quito Draw and 26.8K net acres in Hackberry Draw; the properties collectively produce more than 13.5K boe/day net to the company (70% oil).

In an update on recent well results, HK says its three most recently completed wells in Monument Draw reached an average peak 30 day rate of 1,680 boe/day, and its two most recently completed wells in Hackberry Draw reached an average peak 30 day rate of 1,010 boe/day.