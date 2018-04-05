NetApp analyst day includes upside guidance, capital return increase

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) provides FY19 guidance at its analyst today, which includes a 15% EPS growth to over $3.92 (consensus: $3.77).

NetApp expects sustained mid-single digit top-line growth (consensus: 4.2% growth), gross margin at 63%, operating margin of 20% to 21%, FCF margin of 19% to 21%, and the second year in a row of over $1B FCF.

For FY19 to FY21, company expects mid single-digit revenue growth, gross margin of 63% to 65%, operating margin of 20% to 24%, and FCF margin of 19% to 24%.

Pivotal Research weighs in and calls the meeting “very exciting” and noted that NetApp included the firm’s expected capital return increase. The dividend will double to $1.60 and a 2.67% yield with a desire to grow it to over 3% with time.

Buyback was higher than Pivotal’s predicted $3.5B at $4B over multiple years.

Firm maintains its Buy rating and $72 price target.

Source: Briefing.com.

NetApp shares are up 1.8% to $63.

Previously: NetApp +1.2% on price target increase (April 4)