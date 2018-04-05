Bloomberg: Enbridge eyes partial sale of stake in German wind farm

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is seeking to sell half of its 50% stake in the Hohe See wind farm project under construction in the North Sea offshore Germany, Bloomberg reports.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec and Macquarie Group’s Green Investment Group are lining up bids for ENB’s stake, according to the report.

The 497 MW wind project is eligible to receive long-term fixed prices for the power it generates under the German government’s incentive program, which would make it more attractive than projects that will not get subsidies.