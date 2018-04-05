Gladstone expects minimal impact on farms from China tariffs

Gladstone Land Corp. (NASDAQ:LAND) says it expects minimal impact on its farms and tenants from the potential trade conflict with China.

"As many of our investors know, Gladstone Land has primarily purchased farms focused on high-value, perishable crops that are produced and consumed domestically. Insulating our tenant farmers, and therefore our shareholders, from global supply, currency, and tariff risks continues to be at the core of our long-term strategy,” said David Gladstone, CEO of Gladstone Land.

Gladstone says the most significant exposure the company has to Chinese tariffs is on nuts and grains farms. "Fortunately, global demand for almonds and pistachios continues to increase, and supplies remain tight ... Therefore, we expect only a very limited impact to our nut farmers."

Source: Press Release