Reuters: IBM joins blockchain non-profit

Reuters reports that IBM (NYSE:IBM) joins Sovrin Foundation, a private non-profit that wants to build a global blockchain system for decentralizing identity.

IBM’s role is as a “founding steward,” which means the tech giant will bring hardware, security, and network capacity to the table.

IBM Blockchain GM Marie Wieck, to Reuters: “We believe that the adoption of blockchain is an opportunity for a new trust model to take hold where individuals and organizations can securely share private information and credentials without an intermediary.”

