Gain Capital launches more crypto offerings abroad

Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) announces the continued rollout of cryptocurrency offerings, with the launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash in the U.K., Europe, Australia and Singapore on the company's FOREX.com and City Index services.

GAIN has also expanded its bitcoin offering, allowing customers to trade digital currency directly against major fiat pairs.

"The expansion of our cryptocurrency offering provides new opportunities for our clients to trade a variety of digital currencies through an established, regulated firm, without the need for a digital wallet," commented Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital.

Source: Press Release