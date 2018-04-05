TapImmune with Q4 update and conference call

Recent developments include the publication of long-term immune response and progression-free survival data from completed Phase 1 clinical study of TPIV200, and the beginning of dosing for the 280-patient, grant-funded Phase 2 study of TPIV200 in women with advanced TNBC.

Upcoming milestones include interim immune response data from ongoing Phase 2 TNBC in Q3, and interim results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TPIV200 in combination with AstraZeneca's durvalumab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in H2.

A conference call is set for 4:30 ET.

