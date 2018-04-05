New Media files mixed shelf for 6M shares

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is launching a 6M-share public offering.

Those shares will go from time to time on NYSE, over the counter, in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at prevailing market prices. The underwriter has a 30-day greenshoe option for up to another 900,000 shares.

Net proceeds are for general purposes, "including to fund recently announced and future acquisitions." The company has recently set deals to purchase newspapers in Austin, Texas, and Palm Beach, Fla.

Joint book-runners are Credit Suisse Securities and Morgan Stanley.