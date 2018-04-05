Americas Silver reports promising drilling results

Americas Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) issues an update on exploration activities at its two 100%-owned operating properties, the Cosalá Operations in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho.

USAS says drilling results revealed significant intercepts in excess of 100g/t AgEq and with widths wider than 4 meters in all holes SR-419 through SR-432 at the Cosalá Operations.

The Zone 120 deposit is "becoming a substantial deposit with the potential to become the company’s next operating mine," USAS says.

The company also says exploration drilling at Galena has provided "excellent results which are expected to deliver benefits in early 2019."