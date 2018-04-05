Stocks stage first three-day run higher in more than a month

Stocks advanced for a third straight session, a first for the Dow index in more than a month, as some investors set aside concerns about trade to buy shares that have been struggling.

All but one of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with growth-sensitive group such as materials (+1.9%), energy (+1.8%), consumer discretionary (+1.4%) and industrials (+1%) leading the charge.

The tech sector (+0.4%) failed to keep pace, although Facebook jumped 2.7%, Netflix and Amazon each rose more than 1.5%, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.6% after Stifel upgraded shares to Buy.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member on this year's FOMC, said in an interview that he is comfortable with inflation rising above the Fed's 2% target, which suggests he may favor a less aggressive approach to raising interest rates.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note 4 bps higher to 2.83%, the highest level in more than a week, while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 2.30%.

U.S. WTI crude oil gained 0.3% to settle at $63.54/bbl.