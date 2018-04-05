Globus Medical launches two new spinal implants

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) commences the commercial launch of two lateral expandable interbody spacers, the ELSA AL and ELSA-ATP.

ELSA AL is designed to help correct sagittal (left to right) imbalance and improve stability in patients who need more spinal lordosis (inward curvature of the spine).

ELSA-ATP is designed to avoid complications with nerves that may result from the direct lateral technique (traditional method) of placing a spine implant by virtue of its anterior-to-psoas approach (psoas is a deep-seated core muscle connecting the lumbar vertebrae to the femur bone). It can be inserted at a minimal height and then expanded once in place.