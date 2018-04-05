Canada’s energy industry faces ‘extinction' without M&A, BMO says

"The message is clear" for Canada's beleaguered oil and gas industry: "Merge/innovate or face extinction,” BMO Capital analysts say.

The process "may take a number of years,” the firm says. “While the equity markets may penalize acquirers in the short-term, we think well-priced acquisitions of quality assets can generate significant value for shareholders over time.”

BMO says the mix of potential M&A candidates varies, with natural consolidators among the oil-weighted producers “self-explanatory, " including Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) and Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF).

Among gas-focused names, BMO says it does not “have a clear idea” for consolidation candidates, but ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) contain solid balance sheets and “well respected” management.