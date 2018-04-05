WageWorks shuffles leadership, will restate several financials

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) is changing up leadership, naming Edgar Montes its new CEO, and placing Joe Jackson as Executive Chairman.

Montes, currently chief operating officer, is the "unanimous choice" of the board to be the new CEO. Jackson has been CEO for more than a decade.

The move is effective today. Montes also joins the board, which expands to eight members.

Meanwhile, Colm Callan is resigning the chief financial officer post effective today. He'll stay with the company for an interim period to smooth the transition to an incoming interim CFO (not yet filled), and the company will also search for a permanent CFO.

And Kim Wilford will resign as senior VP, general counsel and corporate secretary, also effective today.

The company also says its audit probe has led the board to conclude it must restate financials for the quarterly and YTD periods ended June 30 and Sept. 30, 2016; the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016; and the quarterly and YTD periods ended March 31, June 30 and Sept. 30, 2017.

WageWorks' restatement for fiscal 2016 will mean an aggregate decrease in revenue of $6.5M-$9.5M from the previously reported $364.7M figure; a decrease in net income of $3.5M-$5.5M from the previous figure of $20.2M; and a decrease in EBITDA of $6M-$9M from a previously reported $108M.