Patients receiving FDA-approved CAR-T therapies face potentially prohibitive co-payments

Medicare has established reimbursement for the two CAR-T therapies approved to date in the U.S.: Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).

On an outpatient basis, CMS will pay $500,839 for Kymriah based on a list price of $475,000 with a whopping co-pay of $100,168. For Yescarta, the reimbursement will be $395,380 based on a list of $373,000 with a co-pay of $79,076.

If the therapies are administered in the hospital, which is the typical approach considering the potentially severe side effects, the cost is bundled into the payment for a hospital stay which could reach $1.5M. Both companies have applied for "new technology add-on payments" from Medicare to cover the costs.

Investors are keenly interested in how both firms will handle the co-pay issue since, if left as is, it could significantly dampen sales.

Source: Reuters