New Jersey jury finds J&J's iconic baby powder tainted by asbestos

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and talc mining company Imerys (OTC:IMYSF) are ordered by a New Jersey state court to pay at least $37M to a plaintiff who blamed the companies’ products for causing him to develop a deadly cancer linked to asbestos.

Jurors concluded that J&J and Imerys officials hid that their talc-based products, including J&J’s iconic baby powder, had been tainted by asbestos and helped cause the plaintiff's disease; the jury will decide next week whether the companies’ mishandling of the talc will result in an award of punitive damages.

The verdict is the first time a jury has backed a consumer’s claims that JNJ’s baby powder causes mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos; ~6,600 women have sued JNJ in blaming the powder for causing their ovarian cancers.