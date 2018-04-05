JetBlue extends order for Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) says it will order an additional 97 geared turbofan jet engines from United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney, increasing an earlier decision to buy 86 engines for its A320neo family of aircraft.

JBLU does not disclose the value of the deal, which also includes a 15-year maintenance agreement, but Bloomberg reports the total for the engines alone could exceed $2B based on list prices before typical discounts.

CFO Steve Priest says JBLU worked with Pratt & Whitney for months before making the decision and is not concerned about problems the new engine has faced in recent years.