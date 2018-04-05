GE urged by proxy advisors to dump KPMG as auditor after 109 years

Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that General Electric (NYSE:GE) fire KPMG as its auditor after 109 years because of accounting issues at the company.

Institutional Shareholder Services said today that shareholders should vote against keeping KPMG because of “the apparent extent of GE’s previously-undisclosed liabilities and accounting issues,” following a similar recommendation published by Glass Lewis on Tuesday.

ISS said the reasons to keep the same audit firm should be balanced “against the risk that a long-tenured auditor can become too close to a client, and the potential for a new auditor to uncover problems previously unidentified.”

Despite the unusual rebuke, KPMG is unlikely to lose the GE account, WSJ reports, as investors rarely reject an outside auditor recommended by a corporate board.

Earlier: GE to restate 2016-17 earnings under new standard by April 13 (April 4)