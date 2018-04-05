Gamco seeks election of three to Cincinnati Bell board

In a contested solicitation, Mario Gabelli and Gamco are seeking proxies to elect three directors to the board of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB).

Gamco has nominated James Chadwick, Matthew Goldfarb and Justyn R. Putnam for board seats. Shareholders who vote Gamco's blue card will still be able to vote for company candidates other than Craig Maier, Russel Mayer and Theodore Torbeck, the firm says.

It holds about 11% of the voting power of the company.

Cincinnati Bell's annual meeting is set for May 1.