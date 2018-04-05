Statoil awards $1.5B in Johan Sverdrup service contracts

Statoil (STO +2.1% ) awards $1.5B worth of contracts for the construction of a platform and other work on the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield development.

The largest award, for engineering, procurement and building of a NOK8B crown deck for the Sverdrup field’s process platform, was made to oil services firm Aibel.

The field's first phase is expected to come onstream late next year, while the second phase should start producing in 2022, with peak production for the combined development estimated at 660K bbl/day of oil.

STO's partners in the Sverdrup field include BP, Total (NYSE:TOT), and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF).