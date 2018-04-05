Campbell Soup names Mignini as new COO, launches reorganization

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) names industry veteran Luca Mignini as its new COO, putting him in line for the top job at the struggling company.

Mignini joined CPB in 2013 and heads the snacks unit, which makes Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers and has become a key focus to drive growth amid declining sales of canned soup.

CPB currently does not have an operations chief, and the promotion puts Mignini in line to take over from CEO Denise Morrison, who has led the company since 2011.

CPB also says it is restructuring the company, including the creation of an "accelerator unit" to focus on areas such as e-commerce and faster-growing segments of the market.