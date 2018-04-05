Abbott Labs responds to 'errors' in ISS proxy recommendation

In an addition to its proxy materials, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) includes a response to recommendations by influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services, saying "We write to highlight and correct the report’s substantial errors in analysis and fact."

The Abbott board is still recommending a for vote on say-on-pay, and a vote against a shareholder proposal separating the roles of chairman and CEO.

The ISS recommendation on executive pay was driven, Abbott says, by manipulation of the company's peer group; selective manipulation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures; inflation of CEO compensation by using non-GAAP measures on option grants; and a "false claim that our proxy filing lacked adequate disclosure."

"ISS then reaches a conclusion regarding separation of Chairman and CEO based entirely on 'concerns' about control of executive compensation that ISS created through its distorted analysis," Abbott continues.