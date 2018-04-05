Trump urges look at $100B more in tariffs against China; futures decline

President Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to look at $100B more in tariffs against China, sending equity futures down.

"In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100B of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump says.

S&P e-Mini futures are down 1.3% ; Dow futures are 1.7% lower , implying another 400-point drop.

Updated 7:32 p.m.: Gold is up 0.4% to $1,334; Silver is up 0.2% to $16.385.

