China: We'll fight at 'any cost' if U.S. wants trade confrontation

China responded to the prospect of a hotter trade war by saying it would "firmly fight back" after President Trump Thursday evening instructed the U.S. trade representative to look at tariffs on $100B more in Chinese goods.

On a holiday Friday in China, the country's Ministry of Commerce posted a statement saying the confrontation was singlehandedly started by the U.S. and that China would fight to the end "at any cost" if America didn't pay heed to international objections and insisted on unilateral protectionism.

The MOC says its stance has been clear that it's not sought a fight, but it will adopt new retaliatory measures in response to any new tariffs.

While U.S. equity futures dipped in response to the news (the S&P down 1.2% , Dow down 1.3% ), Asian markets are more mixed: the Nikkei up 0.1% ; Shanghai down 0.2% and Hang Seng up 0.6% . Gold was up 0.2% with silver down 0.2% .

