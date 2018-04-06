Report: Prosecutors raid Samsung unit as part of labor probe

Prosecutors in South Korea have reportedly raided offices at a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unit as part of an investigation into whether the company sabotaged an effort to strengthen labor unions there.

Existing Samsung unions are small and Samsung has faced criticism for a lack of engagement with organized labor.

Domestic reports say that while looking into allegations that Samsung bribed the country's former president, investigators found thousands of documents suggesting the company was involved in union busting.

A similar previous case against Samsung broke up after a document disclosed by lawmaker in 2013 couldn't be verified by prosecutors.