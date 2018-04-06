German industrial production weakens

German industrial production fell 1.6% in February to mark the largest monthly drop in the measure for two and a half years.

Factories in Europe’s largest economy slowed down production amid global trade tension. The German industry recorded declines in capital goods, consumer goods, intermediate goods and construction during the month.

"If the duties cut or hinder global value chains, this could also affect the sales opportunities of German companies in the medium term," noted a German commerce official on the development.